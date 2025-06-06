Elkhorn’s St. Patrick’s Church celebrates opening of new campus

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — A new chapter begins for St. Pat's Church. After two years of construction, this new campus off 189th and West Maple is now complete—and it's an important step for this growing community.



The new church will be able to accommodate up to 1,300 worshipers. The school stays at 204th and will use the old church for its Masses.

A new chapter begins for St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. After years of planning and two years of construction, this new campus off 189th and West Maple is now complete—and it's an important step for this growing community.

Awaiting the doors to open for the first time, hundreds of neighbors stood outside St. Pat's, excited for this next chapter.

"Oh, it's just a beautiful church and probably just to be able to have room for everybody that wants to join us,” said Sue Krause, a St. Pat’s parishioner.

More space for more people.

As West Omaha continues to grow, so does the number of families who want to go to church here.

"He said, first of all, it's the fastest-growing Catholic church that there is in the archdiocese. He said, secondly, the average age is 26 years old. Thirdly, they have close to 800 kids in their school,” said Fr. Fangman.

"We have so many young families with many children, and our school is growing. So the other church will be for the school church, so that when they have school Masses, there'll be enough room for the families,” said Krause.

Weekend Masses will begin here this Saturday at 5 p.m.