Free trees for homeowners impacted by the Arbor Day tornadoes

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — It wasn’t just memories and houses our neighbors lost last year when the Arbor Day tornadoes struck — but also trees.

This Saturday, on the anniversary of the devastating storm, the Arbor Day Foundation will help distribute 200 free trees to tornado survivors here at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park from 9 a.m. to noon.

It’s also part of a larger effort. The Arbor Day Foundation is working with the local planting nonprofit, American Reforestation Initiative, to restore 25,000 trees in Omaha over the next 10 years.

If you are an impacted homeowner, you can reserve a tree ahead of Saturday’s event by going here.