Defendants appear in court following sex and labor trafficking bust

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) – Five defendants in Omaha's major trafficking bust remain in custody after court appearances this week.



The wife of the hotel owner remains without bond.

One co-conspirator will be extradited from Georgia.

All five are due back in court the 22nd.

Five people arrested in connection with a major trafficking operation at Nebraska motels are being held in separate county jails as prosecutors build their case.

Rashmi Samani, the wife of motel owner Ken Chaudhari, appeared in court Friday for a preliminary hearing. Samani is being held without bond, with her next court appearance scheduled for the 22nd.

According to court documents, a co-conspirator in Georgia identified as "Matt" Chaudhari is being extradited back to Nebraska to face charges.

Ken Chaudhari, who owns the motels where the alleged trafficking took place, first appeared in court Wednesday. The FBI has released his mugshot because investigators believe there could be more victims who haven't yet come forward.

I spoke with Chaudhari's neighbors on Friday. One neighbor told me he was shocked to hear the allegations.

"Their kids often played together and his wife visited the home to have dinner with the family," the neighbor said.

Court documents reveal the couple's children, ages 12, 10, and 7, are now in the custody of Child Protective Services.

The FBI alleges the group exploited immigrants for free or extremely cheap labor, and in some instances coerced female employees into sex acts.

All five defendants are scheduled to return to court on the 22nd.

