STUFF THE BUS: Bethany Lutheran Church hosts donation drive to feed Elkhorn students this school year

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — This month, Bethany Lutheran Church in Elkhorn is collecting food donations for its Stuff the Bus drive, making sure no kid in the Elkhorn School District goes hungry.

Throughout the school year, Bethany Lutheran has a program called Food4Kids that supplies meals and snacks for students to help with food insecurity in the area.

Every week, volunteers pack between 20 to 40 snack bags to give to students during the school day. They also pack 90 take-home bags to go to kids on the weekends.

"So those bags will go home; they're identified by the school counselor, and then they receive those bags to take home for the weekend. Those non-perishable items are just like a light lunch or a dinner that will help so they can start back to school on Monday with a full stomach," said Shannon Mauser-Suing, Bethany Lutheran Church Outreach Coordinator.

Anyone can drop off food items in the Bethany Center lobby or go to their Amazon wish list.

School starts this week for Elkhorn Public Schools, and donations will be accepted all month long.