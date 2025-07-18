Papio NRD plans new reservoirs to ease flooding, support recreation amid Omaha growth

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Papio NRD is working on three active reservoir projects with more planned. The goal is to reduce flood risk for neighbors and provide recreational space to support Omaha’s rapid urban development.



Just west of Elkhorn North High School, construction is in full swing at the future Marlin Petermann Recreation Area.

Papio NRD General Manager, John Winkler shares how reservoirs can be duel-purpose to support growing communities.

Video shows Flanagan Lake, just one example of what a lot of these planned reservoirs could look like.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Omaha is growing at a rapid pace, and houses are popping up everywhere. But to keep up with that residential growth, we're going to need more of these, I'll call them man-made lakes with a bigger purpose.

Just west of Elkhorn North High School, construction is in full swing at the future Marlin Petermann Recreation Area.

It's just one of three active projects that are part of the Papillion Creek Watershed and will help mitigate flooding in the Omaha metro.

"You'll see sometime in the bigger rains that occur that some of these reservoirs will raise 4 to 6 feet in a 24-hour period. And so what that does is it's holding that water back from entering our streams and creeks all at one time,” said John Winkler, the Papio NRD general manager.

Until recently, the Papio NRD would only prioritize one reservoir project at a time. But to keep up with development:

"The way the Omaha metro area has grown, now we're building reservoirs in the middle of subdivisions, so we made those a priority knowing that we need to get in there and get these built before it actually got developed completely around the reservoir."

It can take 10 years to build a reservoir, from design to the permits and funding. But as Winkler says:

"You'll see these subdivisions will build in a matter of one to two years. I mean, the homes are just getting cranked out."

The reservoirs' main purpose is flood control, but the NRD also wants them to be used for recreation.

Take Lake Flanagan for example. Completed in 2018, it's now a popular spot among neighbors.

"It's a very beautiful place to go, a lot of activity, a lot of people,” said Sue and John Zymola, some West Omaha neighbors.

"I mean, I think it's great for fishing. I think it's great for families, to be able to paddleboard, or to bike or walk,” said Christy Venne, an Elkhorn neighbor.

Looking ahead, the next five years include three more priority projects: one in Bennington, one in Elkhorn and one in Gretna.

For more details on each of the different projects, you can find information from the Papio NRD here.