Chicken N Pickle cancels plans on northwest Omaha location

NORTHWEST OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – One local group told KMTV they reached out to tentatively plan an event there. But this week, they were told Chicken N Pickle is pulling out of Omaha.



Chicken N Pickle pulled out of new facility in Omaha.

The project was apart of Tranquility Commons.

The grand opening was slated for sometime this year.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors were expecting to see the new pickleball facility, Chicken N Pickle, open this year. But plans have changed, and now it won't be opening at all.

When Kathy Koenecke told KMTV she was excited when she heard Chicken N Pickle, a pickleball-themed bar and restaurant, was coming to the planned Tranquility Commons development near 120th and Fort.

"We were excited to have an indoor court where we could play together and then just hang out," Koenecke said.

Plans for the restaurant were revealed in 2023, with a grand opening slated for sometime this year. One local group told KMTV they reached out to tentatively plan an event there. But this week, they were told Chicken N Pickle is pulling out of Omaha. The significant costs of new construction, coupled with ongoing tariff uncertainties, have led them to pivot their focus.

Koenecke said it is disappointing.

"I just feel sad because we have talked about it with several people and all of us were looking forward to gathering there, especially in the winter when you can't play outside here," she said.

Elise Secrest works just down the street. She thinks the business would have done well in Northwest Omaha:

"I know a ton of my friends who like to play pickleball, especially in the summer in the evening. It's disappointing it is not coming up because I think it would have a lot of business," Secrest said.

As for Tranquility Commons, I reached out to the developers to ask how this impacts the rest of the project. I was told in a statement, quote: "We are extremely excited to start going vertical on the rest of the development once the city begins construction on the park."

According to the city, the park improvements are currently in the Preliminary Design Phase, and construction should start later this year.

KMTV reached out to Chicken N Pickle, but is still waiting for a response.