Bennington pushes for changes at dangerous Highway 36 intersection

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — After years of severe crashes at Highway 36 and 156th Street, Bennington leaders say a speed reduction made in 2018 to 55 miles per hour isn't enough, and that more safety measures are needed.



NDOT has plans to convert the intersection into a roundabout in 2029.

Video shows semi's and other traffic on highway 36

At 156th and Highway 36, traffic on Highway 36 does not stop. Yet, I'm told accidents still occur here regularly, the most recent just a week ago. Law enforcement tells me they want to encourage drivers to be cautious out here, but more needs to be done.

"It is quite a bit. There's a lot of semis and trucks and a lot of trash trucks that drive Highway 36," said Bennington Police Chief Andrew Hilscher.

Chief Hilscher says with the landfill just a mile and a half west of here, there's a lot of truck traffic.

And while the speed limit reduces to 55 miles per hour in the area, it's not enough to stop accidents from happening.

"I think anything at this point is gonna, you know, save lives and keep the safety of our community better."

Now, Bennington is going forward with a message to NDOT, requesting that change. Coming up, I'm speaking with Bennington Mayor Clint Adams about their proposal and what the state has planned for this intersection.

Changes coming to Highway 36 intersection, but not until 2029 - Community wants to see it sooner

"Ended up sideswiping it and dragging it through the median there..."

It's the most recent of five accidents in 2025 at 156th and Highway 36.

The June 30th crash has sparked concern for neighbors like Mallory Baker, who lives near the intersection.

"They need some different structures there to kind of alleviate some of the traffic. You get a lot of people that turn out in front of other trucks and semis and that kind of stuff," said Baker.

Now, the city is reaching out to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, requesting some change.

"A further reduction in speed, additional measures like flashing lights, rumble strips—all that. Potential roundabout," said Bennington Mayor Clint Adams.

NDOT shares there are plans to convert this intersection into a roundabout, but not until 2029.

"People aren't big fans of them, but I think they work great to keep traffic moving and kind of alleviate some of the congestion," said Baker.

"Really open to anything. We can hopefully work with NDOT to make this area a little more safe," said Mayor Adams.

NDOT also says that prior to the start of the project, the department will seek community input.