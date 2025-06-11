In the heart of South O: Community leaders gather to support families impacted by federal raid

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Together One Community and Heartland Workers Center met Tuesday to figure out what they can do to help their neighbors impacted by the raid.



Video shows community leaders and organizers on 24th street.

Shortly after we got word of a potential raid at a South Omaha meat processor, a neighbor told me that several organizations were gathering to compile resources for those affected.

Omaha Together is referring neighbors to contact the Center for Immigration and Refugee Advancement for more resources.

I'm here on 24th Street in the heart of South Omaha, where community leaders are coming together to try and get some answers for families affected by these federal immigration raids.

Shortly after we got word of a potential raid at a South Omaha meat processor, a neighbor told me that several organizations, including Omaha Together One Community and Heartland Workers Center, were meeting to figure out what's going on and what they can do to help their neighbors.

When I got to 24th Street, so did Ben Salazar, a South Omaha community activist.

Also there, Douglas County Commissioner Roger Garcia.

But one woman named Binta wanted to talk with us — to express the pain she is feeling right now.

"I worry about the community, even if they aren’t my brother, they’re still my family. They are my friends. They are my church, community,” she said.

Binta and the leaders I spoke with tell me they're here to do whatever they can to help.

Later in the day, more frustrated neighbors came to the corner of 24th and N with signs and flags.

"Because even though we went through the process to be here legally, it still hurts. It still hurts because how do you not have a heart? How do you not care?" said a woman named Viri.

Now, these groups are trying to answer two big remaining questions: Will there be more raids, and where are the detainees being held?