Lauritzen Gardens set to open new addition Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Lauritzen Gardens is set to open its new addition that has been five years in the making.

Sofia's Play Garden is a plant-focused area where people can walk around and engage with different parts of nature.

There's even a "neighborhood" for the kids to see how nature, and specifically plants, play a role in our everyday lives.

"It's important for kids to connect to nature from such a young age. It's a huge benefit. We really tried to design this space with all senses and all intelligence's with how it's designed," said Mia Jenkins with Lauritzen Gardens.

The name comes from one of the donor's daughters who wanted a place for everyone of all ages to feel involved. It officially opens to the public on Monday.