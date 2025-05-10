Casa De La Cultura's three-day Cinco de Mayo celebration kicked off Friday in South Omaha, featuring music, food, and shopping.

Attendees, including longtime celebrants like Pablo Ochoa, emphasized the importance of community, cultural connection, and the event's role as a comforting space amid social challenges.

Organizers have implemented checkpoints and coordinated with local police to ensure attendee safety while expanding the event with more stages.

'A little part of home': Cinco De Mayo Omaha creating a cultural connection for Mexican Americans

Pupusas, aguas frescas, and handmade tortillas drew in Chloe, Sam, and Ashley Rivas.

"What's your favorite part of the festival?' asked KMTV reporter Hannah McIlree

"The food," said Rivas.

"Yes, the food we have some right here!" Sam continued.

Hannah McIlree

The parade and festivities celebrate cultural diversity, specifically Latino heritage, promoting awareness and appreciation of different ethnic traditions within South Omaha.

"We have so many different leaders and business people that are that are down there as participants or just visiting or bringing their families or sometimes just coming to the concert, so it's great just to see everybody really unite and celebrate culture," Casa De La Culturas President Marcos Mora said.

The Pablo Ochoa has celebrated Cinco de Mayo since he was a child. He shared his deep connection to the event, explaining that he finds solace here amidst social challenges for Latino Americans.

“It's really, really hard right now for us. You know, a lot of us are being profiled and sent away, even if we were born here. It’s really messed up. But just the fact that we can all still come together and enjoy each other's company means a lot to me,” Ochoa said.

Sam, a student at the University of Nebraska Omaha, said Cinco de Mayo Omaha strengthens familial and community bonds, providing a home away from home for the Mexican community in Omaha.

Hannah McIlree

"Since I'm not from Omaha and I live far away from my family, coming here is like being able to just visit a little part of home—something that I'm familiar with, and it's beautiful,” Sam said.

“We've been doing this for so long. It's really nice when everybody comes together. People selling their stuff just brings everyone together,” Rivas continued,

Mora told KMTV they’ve added more stages and honed in on security measures, including checkpoints at all entrances and coordination with the Omaha Police Department to ensure safety for attendees.

“We really tightened up the area, so we basically secured it really well. We have controlled the perimeter and security at every single entrance, checking bags and making sure everyone has a good time,” said Mora

Mora told Saturday is expected to be even busier, but he says the security and parking measures in place should help with congestion in the area.

