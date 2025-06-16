SOUTH O CAR SHREDDER: Neighbors express concerns as vote moves to city council

SOUTH OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV)– City council will vote on a special permit to allow the South Omaha car shredder start operation. Neighbors say they plan to attend the meeting to voice their concerns.



City council members will vote on the permit at the meeting on June 17.

Neighbors have expressed environmental concerns.

The car shredder is located near 60th and Q Street.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors have continued to express concerns about a car shredder near 60th and Q Street.

They want it gone and hope city leaders will agree with them.

City council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a permit to allow a company called U-Pull-It to operate a car shredder on 60th street.

The shredder isn’t operating right now because the company doesn't have proper permits.

According to Ed Svajgl he and others are worried about this machine’s long-term impact in South Omaha.

“There are environmental concerns about the shredder, particulates coming up, lead in the air being able to hurt children, things like that," Svajgl said.

And he's not the only one. Others started a website called stop the shredder urging community members to take action against it.

KMTV reached out to U-Pull-It but is still waiting to hear back.

