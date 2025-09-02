Illegal dumping in South Omaha continues, city leaders look at permanent solutions

SOUTH OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – "We keep working at it, keep chipping away at it, I think we are making a difference but it is an ongoing work in progress," City Council member Ron Hug said.



Illegal dumping in South Omaha continues neighbors want cameras out up.

City Council member Ron Hug said that $15,000 from the city budget has been approved to install cameras at multiple illegal dumping sites throughout South Omaha.

Neighbors should report illegal dumping to the mayor's hotline or if they see it happen, call the police, according to Hug.

Stephen Bolgar said there has been improvements at a notorious illegal dumping site in South Omaha over the past year, but he's worried the progress may be slipping away.

"The large dumping seems to subsided a little bit," Bolgar said.

Last year, KMTV brought neighbors concerns to city leaders, who responded by installing signs and a surveillance camera at the problem location. Bolgar said since the temporary camera has been removed, trash is starting to pile back up.

"When I see the cameras gone and I see shells, live ammunition, this has been done over and over again here," Bolgar said.

Without a permanent surveillance solution, Bolgar believes the problem will only get worse.

"We would like to see it back up because it was helping," Bolgar said.

"We have a lot for streets like this that are basically dead end streets, no line of sight any where around here, people can pull back here and do whatever they want to do," Hug said.

Once the funding is allocated, the Omaha Police Department will purchase surveillance cameras and install them at known dumping locations. Hug said he is continuing to look at solutions to address this persistent issue.

"We keep working at it, keep chipping away at it, I think we are making a difference but it is an ongoing work in progress," City Council member Ron Hug said.

