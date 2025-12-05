A man making a quick pit stop at a QuikTrip gas station found himself witnessing and recording a deadly police shootout that left officers injured and a suspect dead.

Watch Hannah's story:

EXCLUSIVE: Witness captures deadly QuikTrip shootout on video from parking lot

Albert Jimenez was heading to a work site when he parked at the QuikTrip, but when commotion started, he did the first thing he could think of: start recording.

"I saw everything going on, just powder going out of the guns. I just saw just stuff flying. Everything was going crazy," Jimenez said.

The witness was less than 200 feet away from the gunfire when chaos erupted.

"It just, I don't know, my mouth can't even do that sound. It was just bang bang bang bang bang bang bang. It was just crazy. I don't know. It's just nonstop rounds," he said.

Jimenez captured the moment officers entered the gas station, followed by what he estimated to be over 40 rounds of gunfire.

Albert Jimenez

"I was right here. There's another Hispanic gentleman. He was right there didn't even know him, but I panned the camera to him. He was very scared, too, but I was right here. I saw all the commotion coming out. I've seen cops left and right showing up here. And then yeah, I just panned my phone that way as the cops were entering the door, and that's when I heard just over 40 rounds go off, and s— was crazy," Jimenez said.

His video captured the aftermath as officers were injured in the exchange.

"I've seen a cop get carried out over here and then a cop got pulled out, and then they started performing CPR on him," he said.

Despite being in close proximity to the gunfire, Jimenez said the strong police presence surrounding him made him feel safe enough to continue recording.

Molly Hudson OPD officers injured at 32nd and L streets

"I've seen the cops when they're at that door over there, they're aiming. When they, when all the gunfire went off, they were aiming down, so the suspect was already down, so I kind of figured that I wasn't in danger of catching a bullet, so I just kept recording, and I wasn't really scared," he said.

A day later, Jimenez said he still feels comfortable returning to the scene, though he realizes how close he came to being inside during the incident.

"If I would've been here two minutes earlier, I would've probably been inside the restroom," he said.

Jimenez said he didn't expect his video to go as viral as it did, and he's thankful that all of the officers involved are okay.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

