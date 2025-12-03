BREAKING: 3 officers injured during shooting in South Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department confirms three officers have been injured in what the department is describing as an officer involved incident near the QuikTrip near 32nd and L streets. A large police presence can be seen around the gas station in South Omaha. The emergency response call started as shots fired, officer down. Omaha police tell us 3 officers are injured and have been taken to local hospitals. The officers injuries are non-life threatening. The suspect in the incident is deceased.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and Mayor John Ewing Jr. speak to media on what they know so far.

Reporter Hannah McIlree is at Nebraska Medicine where she can see entrances to the hospital being monitored by OPD officers.

This is a developing story, and we will provide more information as we learn it.