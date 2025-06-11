LULAC president visits Omaha, 24th Street businesses remain closed

SOUTH OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – The national president of LULAC came to Omaha for an emergency meeting a day after the federal immigration raid. During this time South 24th Street businesses remained closed.



Businesses along S 24th Street remained closed one Wednesday.

LULAC National President Roman Palomares visits Omaha following a federal raid.

According to LULAC, leaders are bringing what they learn here back to Washington.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Open signs turned off along South 24th Street one day after the immigration raid at a meat processing plant.

"Shat's the feeling here on 24th Street?"

"It's like a ghost town, it's quiet, very quiet it's not like this normally, it's usually busy, people up and down the street," Robert Elkins said.

The League of United Latin American Citizens' (LULAC) President, Roman Palomares, came to the neighborhood for an emergency meeting after receiving calls from community members asking for help.

"They need to understand that as long as they are in this country they have certain rights it may look like on TV they say they don't, the way it is being carried out, but we want to ensure them they do have those rights," Palomares said.

After KMTV's interview, LULAC went downtown to speak with Mayor Ewing.

"What do you want us to bring as your message to the members of Congress," a member of LULAC asked Ewing.

"Let's develop a comprehensive immigration policy that works, right now what is happening is a lot of fear is being created," Ewing said.

Back on 24th Street, streets sat empty through the afternoon. Neighbors told KMTV they don't know when things will reopen.

"It's really sad to see families ripped apart, scared to go to work, all they are trying to do is to work and go back home, they aren't doing anything wrong," Ana Martir Cortez said.

But neighbors told KMTV they know the community will come together

"We need to continue to support our families and each, other and continue to be a tight-knit community that supports each other," lawyer Ross Pesek said.

