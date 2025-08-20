Nebraska ICE detention facility sparks civil rights concerns among immigrant advocates

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Following Tuesday's announcement of a new ICE detention facility opening in Nebraska, leaders in the immigrant community say they know there's no stopping that facility from opening, but they will be holding local leaders accountable for protecting neighbors' civil rights.

WATCH KATRINA'S STORY BELOW

Nebraska ICE facility sparks civil rights debate in immigrant community

Gov. Jim Pillen says turning a state prison into an ICE detention center will make Nebraska safer. But local Latino advocates have questions.

"These people are threats to our community and we need to have them removed," Pillen said.

Rosa La Puente-Gomez, a community leader advocating for immigrants with Pase La Voz, worries ICE may detain innocent people.

"We don't want anybody that came here to this beautiful country to be doing the wrong things. We want them out as well," La Puente-Gomez said.

However, she emphasized that constitutional protections apply to everyone.

"Our constitution says they do. So, regardless of how you came into the United States, we all have those human or civil rights," La Puente-Gomez said.

Pillen focused on safety and the importance of keeping cartel and gang members off the streets. Yet. he said the people being brought to McCook will pose low-to-minimum risk.

"Low-to-minimum means they're not murderers. But they are creating — they are a risk and threat to our communities, they're here illegally and they've come in, in the last four years," he said.

Saul Lopez works directly with immigrants in Omaha and expressed concerns about profiling.

"The problem is our community has been singled out. And we are being profiled at all times," Lopez said.

Pase La Voz plans to be a watchdog, ensuring those detained by ICE are treated humanely.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

