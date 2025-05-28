Artist studios, small businesses open in old Kitty Clover Potato Chip factory

SOUTH OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Clover24, a space for local artists, businesses and entrepreneurs is opening this weekend in the old Kitty Clover Potato Chip factory. The factory has been used as a warehouse since the 1990's.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

What use to be one of the world’s largest potato chip factories is now getting a new life. Clover 24, a space full of studios artists and entrepreneurs, is opening in what used to be the Kitty Clover Potato Chip Factory.

The building, which was built in 1952, has been a warehouse since Kitty Clover shut down but now it’s turning into a space local artists phase one of the renovation includes artist studios and maker spaces for Omaha artists and small businesses.

Currently there are 16 members.

Clover 24 hopes to continue development of the rest of the building into mixed use office and creative spaces. Clover 24 will hold an open house starting May 29 at 5 p.m. For more information on the open house click here.