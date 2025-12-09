Omaha oddities store provides unusual gift options for collectors and curious shoppers

If you're looking for gifts that are non-traditional, Voodoo's Odd Shop may have just the thing for you.

The store opened in 2018 and carries unique items for "hard-to-shop-for" people. Owner Derek Everhart says he's been collecting oddities since middle school, including sets of Edgar Allan Poe books from 2004 and complete collections.

Everhart says he wanted to create something different in the area. He's always been drawn to unusual things.

"Just was the kid that liked offbeat things, would find like raccoon skulls, take them home, things like that, you know, you just find them in the alley all cleaned up from nature, and that was what I was into," Everhart said.

Everhart says the best part of his job is meeting other people who collect offbeat items and giving them a place to connect.

He sources items from across the country, including universities and private collectors.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

