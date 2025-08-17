Omaha's Ukrainian community watches closely as Trump meets with Putin ahead of Zelenskyy talks

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha's Ukrainian community gathers for prayer as diplomatic talks unfold. "I hope and pray every single day for peace," says one 17-year-old Ukrainian American.



A summit with Putin on Friday, followed by a meeting with Zelensky tomorrow.

After peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin were considered "successful," President Trump immediately called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet in Washington. We spoke with members of the Ukrainian population in Omaha, who are watching this issue closely.

On 16th and Martha, neighbors in the Ukrainian community gather for Sunday mass at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church. It's a time for song and prayer for each other and for family and friends still overseas.

Maryna Oliinky arrived in the U.S. a year ago and has been attentively watching the conflict in her home country unfold, hoping an end is in sight. However, after President Trump met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Friday in Alaska, Oliinky is not confident it will bring about any positive change.

"She doesn't trust Putin at all; she doesn't believe that he will come through with any of the promises that he makes. He just wants to control Ukraine,” said a translator for Oliinky.

After the meeting, President Trump stated that Russia and Ukraine will move toward a peace agreement instead of a ceasefire.

For 17-year-old Sofia Sokolovska, who moved to the U.S. when she was 8, she holds on to hope that the president can help bring an end to this war.

"I hope and pray every single day for peace—for the country of my origin and the country that I live in now, which is the United States. I really, really hope that this can come to an end because, like I said, nobody deserves to go through that, no matter their background. I wish and pray for peace. Glory to Ukraine, Slava Ukrainia,” said Sokolovska.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to Washington, D.C., to meet with President Trump to discuss a peace deal.