Lynch Skate Park receives $10,000 for renovations

SOUTH OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) –Lynch Skate Park was one of four parks to receive the Skatepark Project grant. The $10,000 will allow the park to add features local skateboarders have advocated for.



Lynch Skate Park received $10,000 for renovations fro the Skatepark Project.

The renovations will allow the park to add features local skateboarders have advocated for.

The park will soft open May25.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Lynch Park Skate Park, was built by local skaters in 2018, one of the four parks to receive a grant from the Skatepark Project, formally known as the Tony Hawk Foundation.

The $10,000 grant combined with the over $150,000 investment from Omaha Parks and Rec has allowed the park to get a makeover, including things local skaters advocated for like quarter pipes and new platforms, still keeping the original things the community built.

“It’s really honestly pretty rare for any city or municipality to keep a DIY community led space like this so to have parks and rec support and the mayors support and now the Skateparks Project's support is pretty surreal,” Drew Newlin, board secretary of the Nebraska Public Skateparks Council said.

The project will also install lights all around the park, something that other skate parks around the city don't have.

“It gives people a place to be and development friendships and to grow as a skateboarder,” Brenton Gomez, president, Nebraska Public Skateparks Council said. “This is a community hub and people that come get that and feel that and can participate in it and that's how this place was built.”

There will be a community event, the second annual Zach Smith Memorial Skate Jam, to soft open the park May 25.