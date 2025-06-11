Protesters line South Omaha streets following a federal raid at a local business

SOUTH OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV)– Hundreds of protesters gathered near 33rd and L following a federal raid at Glenn Valley Foods, a meat processing plant in Central Omaha. In South Omaha, protesters took to the streets.



Hundreds of protesters gathered near 33rd and L following a federal raid at Glenn Valley Foods, a meat processing plant in Central Omaha. In South Omaha, protesters took to the streets. They told KMTV they wanted to show support for those impacted by the raid.

“The reason we are out here is not to defend criminals but to stand up for the hard workers in our community,” protester Edgar Deleon said. “There are many children that came home tonight, and their parents won't be there and to think of the devastation that's causing them when their greatest crime was doing work, following a dream that so many came to this country to pursue.”

The protests lasted until around 7 p.m. Community leaders will meet Wednesday to discuss the impact of the raid and what next steps are.

KMTV was also been told the president of the League of United Latino American Citizens will be in Omaha for that, coming here after being in LA for days.