Community Day 2025: neighbors join forces for cleaner streets in Omaha and Council Bluffs

Groundworks led a multi-location cleanup event partnering with local groups to improve neighborhoods in Omaha and Council Bluffs.

Volunteers gathered at Highland Park, South 24th Street, and Metro Crossing to pick up trash and promote community pride.

Organizers stress the power of small actions in creating change and encourage ongoing community involvement.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors came together this morning in a large-scale effort to give back to communities across Omaha and Council Bluffs.

The event, Community Day 2025, was organized by Groundworks, an Omaha-based foundation repair and water management company, which partnered with local groups including the Omaha Supernovas, the Storm Chasers, and Town and Country Animal Rescue.

The cleanup kicked off at Highland Park before teams moved to South 24th Street in Omaha and later to Metro Crossing in Council Bluffs, gathering to pick up trash and improve the neighborhoods.

“Just with where we’re at today, it’s more important than ever to come together as a community,” said event organizer Zak Kephart. “As your friendly neighbor next door, even something as simple as picking up trash—just one step in action—can make a difference. Be the change you want to see in the world.”

Organizers encourage anyone interested in future volunteer opportunities to connect with Groundworks directly or follow them on social media for updates.

