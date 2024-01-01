Melissa Wright covers the North Omaha neighborhood. She joins the KMTV news team from Grand Junction, Colorado, where she anchored the Daybreak and Midday show at KKCO.

Melissa graduated from the University of Houston, Cum Laude, in 2021 with a bachelor's in journalism. She also earned a masters degree in journalism from New York University. While in New York, she was a multi-media journalist in the Manhattan area and interned at the Fox News headquarters, helping prepare its daily business show.

Melissa was born and raised in the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles County. She knows the importance of neighborhoods and how they impact our lives. While she loves journeying throughout the U.S., she makes sure to visit her favorite coffee shop in Santa Monica, whenever she goes home.

Melissa's favorite part about being a journalist is connecting with people and being able to share their stories.

When Melissa is not working, she enjoys taking her cat out for strolls, eating good food, and hanging out with friends and family.

You can follow Melissa on her Instagram to keep up with stories and share ideas @melissa.wright3news.