Ollie’s opens first Nebraska store in North Omaha

Video shows grand opening at first Ollie's store in Nebraska, located at 73rd and Sorensen.

The new Ollie’s location marks the chain’s first store in Nebraska, choosing North Omaha for its debut.

Shoppers like Thelma Bennett, who has roots in North Omaha, say the store's arrival couldn’t come at a better time. With prices rising everywhere, many locals say Ollie’s gives them a chance to stretch their dollars on essentials — without having to leave town or state.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A popular bargain outlet has officially made its way to Nebraska. Ollie’s, known for its deep discounts and quirky charm, opened its doors in Omaha — marking the chain’s first location in the state.

Shoppers were ready. Some arrived more than an hour before the ribbon cutting, snagging goodie bags, T-shirts, and, of course, the best deals.

Thelma Bennett, who grew up in North Omaha, was one of the first in line. She first learned about Ollie’s through family in Oklahoma and didn’t hesitate to show up early.

“I want to get in on the best bargains, be the first one to touch — so yeah, I’m excited to see what kind of items they have,” said Bennett.

Bennett and her sister arrived an hour and a half before doors opened, both motivated by the promise of savings — especially in today’s economy.

“This economy is very tight right now, so if you can get a good value at a low price, go for it,” said Bennett.

For some shoppers, this grand opening means no more long drives to Kansas City to visit an Ollie’s. One woman shared that she’s thrilled to finally stretch her dollar closer to home.

“I just love shopping, I love the discounts, I love everything — the different foods you can buy, the different stuff you can’t buy other places—it’s just awesome.” said Colleen Anson.

Colleen Anson was up at 5:30 a.m., ready to shop with her daughter and husband. She admits Ollie’s tends to make her spend a little more — but says it’s worth every penny.

“You can get it at a good price, I want more for my money...I don’t like less for my money — so I can spend more,” said Anson.

she laughed.Ollie’s has been a go-to for bargain hunters on the East Coast for years. Now, Omaha has one of its own — offering everything from discounted housewares and home goods to books, snacks, and seasonal items.

For some shoppers, it’s a store they’ve loved for years. For others, it’s a brand-new way to save.

