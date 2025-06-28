Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNorth Omaha

Actions

Neighbors celebrate Juneteenth and one year of the Anarcha Center with block party in North Omaha

Neighbors celebrate Juneteenth and one year of the Anarcha Center with block party in North Omaha
Melissa Wright
Neighbors celebrated Juneteenth and the Anarcha Center’s anniversary with a free block party featuring vendors, activities, and performances on North 24th Street.
Neighbors celebrate Juneteenth and one year of the Anarcha Center with block party in North Omaha
Posted
  • I Be Black Girl hosted its annual Block Party celebrating Juneteenth and the Anarcha Center’s first anniversary.
  • North 24th Street was closed from Grant to Lizzie Robinson Avenue for the free community event.
  • Activities included bounce houses, local vendors, and a drill team performance for neighbors.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Despite soaring temperatures, neighbors gathered on Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth and mark the first anniversary of the Anarcha Center’s opening in North Omaha.

I Be Black Girl (IBBG) hosted its annual Block Party, an event honoring the Anarcha Center—a dedicated space focused on serving, educating, and empowering Black women, girls, and femmes across Nebraska.

The celebration transformed North 24th Street, closing the stretch from Grant Street to Lizzie Robinson Avenue to traffic. The free, family-friendly event featured bounce houses, local vendors, and a dynamic drill team performance, bringing the community together in a festive and empowering atmosphere.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood