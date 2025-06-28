Neighbors celebrate Juneteenth and one year of the Anarcha Center with block party in North Omaha

I Be Black Girl hosted its annual Block Party celebrating Juneteenth and the Anarcha Center’s first anniversary.

North 24th Street was closed from Grant to Lizzie Robinson Avenue for the free community event.

Activities included bounce houses, local vendors, and a drill team performance for neighbors.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Despite soaring temperatures, neighbors gathered on Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth and mark the first anniversary of the Anarcha Center’s opening in North Omaha.

I Be Black Girl (IBBG) hosted its annual Block Party, an event honoring the Anarcha Center—a dedicated space focused on serving, educating, and empowering Black women, girls, and femmes across Nebraska.

The celebration transformed North 24th Street, closing the stretch from Grant Street to Lizzie Robinson Avenue to traffic. The free, family-friendly event featured bounce houses, local vendors, and a dynamic drill team performance, bringing the community together in a festive and empowering atmosphere.

