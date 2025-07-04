Neighbors celebrate American independence in Dundee

Patriotic crowds lined J.E. George Blvd for the annual Fourth of July parade

Community groups like UNO, Central High, and Omaha Fire joined the festivities

Kids enjoyed candy-filled fun, while families celebrated unity and tradition

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors young and old gathered along J.E. George Boulevard, decked out in red, white, and blue, to celebrate the Fourth of July in classic community fashion.

Families lined the street for an afternoon of fun, unity, and full-on patriotism. Local institutions like the Omaha Fire Department, the University of Nebraska at Omaha, and Central High School proudly marched by, adding their own flair and spirit to the neighborhood tradition.

“It’s a mixture of sort of good, family, fun—and a strong sense of community,” said Stephen Rennard. “And July Fourth is an important holiday for most of us who love America.”

Kids smiled wide as candy rained down from floats and parade walkers, gathering treats and memories along the way.

In Omaha, I’m Melissa Wright.

