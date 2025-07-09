Nonprofits brace for wave of parolees under LB 50

Over 1,700 non-violent inmates are becoming eligible for parole due to a newly upheld state bill.

The bill was originally vetoed by the Governor but was ultimately ruled constitutional by the Nebraska Supreme Court.

Transitional housing programs are already full or severely limited and offer resources like, job training, counseling and mentorship. Nonprofits and transitional homes are bracing for a dramatic influx without additional resources.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Nearly 1,700 non-violent parolees will reenter society in the coming months under a new bill, but Nebraska faces significant challenges with insufficient transitional housing and program funding to support their adjustment to life outside prison.

Jackson Steinman knows firsthand the difficulties of reintegration. After spending nearly 15 years in and out of prison since his teenage years, he's been free for a year.

"It is, it's really hard— you hear all the get rich quick schemes... and this and that, while you're inside and it gives you— it wants to give you purpose... but it's all filler," Steinman said.

Steinman spent 84 days at a halfway house that provided free housing, employment, and structure during his transition.

"For over 20 years, I've done nothing but break the law and to be 100% sure— don't want to take a chance before I know I'm good," Steinman said.

As a father of two daughters, including a 12-year-old, Steinman is learning to rebuild relationships with help from nonprofit organizations.

"We text now every day and it's amazing," Steinman said. "She was a baby when I went to prison and the fifth time, she was a little bit older."

Shane Riley runs Never Give Up, a transitional program that relies on foundation funding rather than state support.

"These guys are living somewhere probably next door to you— so I mean, we have to be able to help them help themselves," Riley said.

Despite the critical need, Riley's program operates without government assistance.

"We, at this time, don't get any money— we've applied for state parole funding but have not received anything from them," Riley said.

When asked about plans for the upcoming influx of parolees, Riley expressed concern.

"The reality of it is, it's a tough game plan to put together," Riley said.

I reached out to the Governor's Office and was directed to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. The department stated:"The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) has a robust team of reentry specialists and parole officers who support individuals as they transition back to the community. NDCS takes a three-pronged approach to reentry, recognizing that successful reintegration requires a combination of: vocational and life skills programming, workforce development, and planning for release."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

