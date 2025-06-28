Sarpy County's Slugfest Softball Tournament brings first responders together for a cause

Law enforcement and fire departments from Sarpy County compete in the Slugfest Softball Tournament, raising funds for Lift Up Sarpy County.

The tournament helps build positive relationships between first responders and the community, especially for those who typically meet during difficult circumstances.

Teams like Sarpy Probation and Offutt Security Forces bring serious competition, with bragging rights on the line during the championship and home run derby at Werner Park.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This weekend, friendly competition met community spirit as law enforcement and firefighters from across Sarpy County faced off in the third annual Slugfest Softball Tournament.

The two-day event isn’t just about bragging rights—it’s all for a good cause. Proceeds from the tournament support Lift Up Sarpy County, a nonprofit that helps local families with basic needs like housing, food, and transportation.

“It’s a great time every year,” said Noah Darling with Sarpy County Probation. “We talk about it throughout the year, and it’s good to give back to the community around us. It’s all for charity—but we’re here to win games too.”

Teams from agencies across the county, including Bellevue Fire, Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, Papillion Fire, and Offutt Security Forces, stepped onto the field with one goal: take home the championship.

Darling says the event is also about building better connections. “I’m with juvenile probation, so we often see people when a youth’s in trouble—it’s not a good day for anybody. It’s nice to see them on a good day.”

His team, he says, has one big target in mind, Offutt.

“They’ve been a really good team. They won it the first year and finished second last year," said Darling.

"They wear their full uniforms—it’s a real ‘look at me’ thing—but I’ve got to give it to them.”

The tournament kicked off Saturday at the Lied Activity Center in Bellevue, with the Home Run Derby and championship game set for Sunday at Werner Park at 2:30p.m.