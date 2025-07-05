Neighbors come together to clean Hanscom Park after Fourth of July

Dozens of volunteers gathered Saturday morning to clean up Hanscom Park following Fourth of July celebrations.

The nonprofit coordinated the “Star Spangled Cleanup” as part of its year-round beautification efforts.

Volunteers cleared debris ranging from bottles to fireworks, many motivated by a desire to give back to spaces that shaped their childhoods.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The day after the Fourth of July often leaves behind more than fireworks and memories—parks and public spaces can quickly become cluttered with trash.

On Saturday morning, dozens of volunteers gathered at Hanscom Park for the “Star Spangled Cleanup,” an event organized by Keep Omaha Beautiful. The focus is clearing leftover litter from holiday celebrations.

“We want to give back to it somehow,” said Steve Levy. “Parks were places that we grew up in and gave a lot to us, and now we just kind of want to give back to those places.”

From empty bottles to fireworks debris, volunteers tackled it all—restoring Hanscom Park and encouraging the community to leave no trace.

The cleanup ran from 10 a.m. to noon and was part of a broader initiative to keep Omaha beautiful year-round.

