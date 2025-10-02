OMAHA BROKER: Health insurance premiums could skyrocket in 2026 as federal subsidies set to expire

OMAHA, Nebraska (KMTV) — KMTV was in South Omaha, but this story affects people all over the country as health insurance costs continue to rise.

Health Insurance Premiums Could Skyrocket in 2026 Without Federal Action

Edwin Garcia, a long-time health insurance broker who works with individuals and small businesses buying insurance through the ACA marketplace, says premiums are skyrocketing in 2026.

"The option for small business owners is not to have health insurance," he said.

The reason behind these dramatic increases is that enhanced subsidies for insurance on the ACA marketplace will expire at the end of this year unless Congress renews them.

"What it means for me is that I'm gonna have a lot of upset clients," said Garcia.

He says an individual making $40,000 a year who currently pays $150 per month could see that price rise to $300 or $400 a month.

"I think we're going to see a lot more people without health insurance because they're not going to be able to afford it," Garcia said.

According to publicly available data, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska is requesting a rate change that could be as high as 25 or 30 percent for some plans.

KMTV requested an interview and a spokesperson sent a statement which reads, in part: "Since 2000, medical prices have grown 40% faster than general inflation ... Health insurance companies in Nebraska and across the country are calling for similar if not greater increases in ACA premiums."

Edith Rodriguez works with Garcia and shares his concerns about the impact on people with chronic conditions.

"It worries me because of, you know, I know people that is in a chronic disease. And they need care," she said.

Garcia says some customers will just buy a cheaper plan with higher out-of-pocket costs, and he believes small businesses just won't provide insurance for employees.

"We see political fights all the time, right, that are happening. However, I think the political fights that are happening are affecting us. The people. The American people," Garcia said.

He also wants to remind neighbors that the enrollment period for Medicare plans starts on October 15.

