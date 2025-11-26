Community steps up as Stephen Center prepares Thanksgiving feast

Community donated 22 turkeys after Stephen Center’s first-ever public request.

Staff and volunteers are serving today’s meals and prepping for a large Thanksgiving feast.

About 180 clients and their families are expected to be served on Thanksgiving Day.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Melissa Wright at the Stephen Center — where the kitchen is in full swing as staff and volunteers make sure more than a hundred people receive a hearty holiday meal. For the first time, the Stephen Center put out a call for turkey donations — and the community delivered. Twenty-two turkeys were donated, roasted, and are now ready to serve. And while that heavy lift is behind them, the team is still working nonstop — serving today’s meals while also prepping for tomorrow’s Thanksgiving feast. Executive Chef Robert Wilson says good food matters every day — but especially during the holidays.

“Everybody is so thankful of the food and just the comfort of the good warm, family type style that we serve here.”

For anyone not feeling turkey, extra donated meals — including leftovers from a local church — are ready to go. Staff expect to serve about 180 clients and their families on Thanksgiving.

