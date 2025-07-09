Dangerous Speeders catching Omaha police's attention

Omaha police posted on X images of their radar guns clocking drivers doing triple digits in neighborhoods

OPD is ready to protect businesses like Patty's Childcare Center from dangerous speeders.

The effort comes after Omaha City Council's ordinance to crack down on street racing.

Drivers doing triple the speed limit in Omaha, police have had enough

Omaha police are taking action against dangerous speeding throughout the city, with recent enforcement efforts resulting in dozens of citations.

At Patty's Childcare Center on 13th Street, staff members are concerned about the safety of children and parents due to reckless drivers in the neighborhood.

"So the speeder goes from…like… after 2 pm, that's mostly when we have parents picking up. And with us being right on 13th Street we put more than just the extra precaution," said Alejandra Lopez, director of Patty's Childcare Center.

Lopez told me that some speeders have crashed into parents arriving to pick up their kids.

The problem extends beyond this neighborhood. Omaha Police recently shared images on social media showing drivers clocked at triple-digit speeds, including a motorcyclist going 186 mph on Dodge Street, which is a 55 mph zone.

"I think a lot of people just believe that the rules don't apply to them and they can drive however they want with no repercussions, and unfortunately, we're their repercussion," said Sgt. Pat Telley of the Omaha Police Department.

This summer's increase in speeding incidents comes just months after the city council passed an ordinance allowing police to impound vehicles involved in street racing.

One recent enforcement effort resulted in 66 drivers being ticketed for speeding.

Law enforcement officials and childcare workers hope these enforcement actions will encourage reckless drivers to think twice before speeding.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

