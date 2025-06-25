'It hurts the fish': South Omaha neighbors fed up with litter, tire dumping at Spring Lake Park

Neighbors who live near Spring Lake Park are troubled by ongoing litter and tire dumping in and around the park, impacting wildlife and the lake’s condition.

City Council representative Ron Hug is addressing the issue by installing security cameras and has previously tackled similar problems at other parks in the area.

Founder Cindy Tefft of the Blue Bucket Project emphasizes that security cameras alone won't solve the littering problem, highlighting the need for community involvement and care for the park’s upkeep.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Living just blocks away from a park is a perk for many neighbors; however, the fight to keep this Spring Lake Parkclean has been ongoing for years. South Omaha neighbors tell KMTV mounds of trash and tires aren’t just on the side of the road—they’re in the lake too.

“There’s a couple over there.” Trey Richardson said pointing at tires in the lake.

Richardson, who lives a few streets away, says he comes fishing here twice a week. But beer cans, shingles, and tires dumped in the parking lot have him worried about wildlife safety.

“It makes me mad when I see trash. Because I like to fish here a lot, and then when the trash gets in the water, it hurts the fish and they die, so I don't like it," Richardson said.

KMTV reporter Hannah McIlree contacted City Council member Ron Hug, he said the tire dumping is an issue in the neighborhood. He’s worked with the Omaha Police Department to install security cameras at another park facing the same issue. He says he’ll do the same here.

Last year, the Blue Bucket Project cleaned up here a dozen times. Founder Cindy Tefft said she doesn't think security cameras alone will be enough.

“The more attention we paid to it, the less littering there was, and so now nobody's actually really taking care of it. We were trying to find other people that might want to take over, and nobody really seems to have the wherewithal to do that," Tefft added.

The lake was empty for over 80 years, but it was restored in 2017. Tefft says she has a special place in her heart for the park and doesn’t want to see it fall into disrepair.

Richardson said living so close to this park was one of his favorite things, but worries that as the trash piles up did the lake may be drained again.

