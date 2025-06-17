City council says 'no' to South Omaha car shredder

SOUTH OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – City council members voted 7-0 against the special permit that would allow U-Pull-It to operate a car shredder near 60th and Q at Tuesdays city council meeting.



Over 20 neighbors came to the council meeting to speak against the shredder.

“I’m feeling really good about it. I am really pleased the motion was denied."

South Omaha neighbors filled the chambers and urged city leaders to listen to their concerns and vote against the permit.

The car shredder has sparked safety and environmental concerns among community members, with some even creating a website asking neighbors to take contact city council to den the permit.

“This businesses intentional ignored the processes that our city government has laid out. I really hope you take the ethical vote, because that’s what ti is about it is about ethics. I really hope you take the ethical vote and vote no,” Wes Jensen said.

After nearly two hours of public comment and questions to the U-Pull-It spokesman, city council members voted against the permit that would allow the car shredder to operate.

Ed Svajgl, who KMTV has spoken with before about the shredder, had several concerns about the large machine being in his community. He told KMTV he happy to see the amount of com unit members who showed up and glad council members listened to their concerns and voted no.

