Omaha neighbors propose sanctioned homeless encampments as alternative to camping ban

Residents in South Omaha are advocating for alternative solutions to help homeless individuals instead of the proposed ordinance that would ban camping on public property with penalties including fines and jail time.

Stephen Bolgar, president of the Mandan Park Neighborhood Association, said the neighborhood and park have struggled with homeless encampments.

"It's gut wrenching and heartbreaking that in some situations we have to ask for them almost to be removed because we know they will be prayed upon for sex and drugs," Bolgar said.

However, Bolgar believes the proposed ordinance isn't the right solution to address homelessness in the area.

Other local organizations share similar concerns. Dave Gifford, founder of All Seasons Foundation in Sarpy County, worries the ordinance might simply relocate the problem rather than solve it.

"It's very similar to what we have seen with the rules with panhandling, as those rules come down people will start looking for different places where they can keep doing the same activities," Gifford said. "A lot of time with these encampments they aren't trying to cause crime or issues, they are looking for somewhere to stay where they can be safe."

"There's got to be a more fiscally responsible way, with alternatives that are responsible, that show results also," Boglar said.

As an alternative solution, Bolgar is proposing sanctioned encampments on public land. Cities like San Diego and Seattle have implemented similar programs to help reduce unsanctioned camps where problems like drug use, theft and assaults can occur.

"Not everyone is going to come under one tent but maybe if you give them the opportunity to get a sub culture within their in their own culture with people more comfortable being around and feel safe around too," Bolgar said.

The Mandan Park Neighborhood Association has created a website to highlight possible locations for sanctioned camps and serve as a forum for community discussions about solutions to homelessness.

The Omaha City Council is scheduled to vote on the camping ban ordinance at Tuesday's meeting.

