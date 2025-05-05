Signed Berkshire books raise $1.3M to help serve Omaha's homeless population

SOUTH OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Over $1.3 million was raised for the Stephen Center over the weekend after shareholders purchased signed books from Warren Buffett.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Over the weekend shareholder raised over $1.3 million for the Stephen Center through bidding on 10 signed copies of 60 years of Berkshire Hathaway books signed by Warren Buffet and author Carrie Sova, with Buffet matching the donations.

The organization found out about the donations when the shareholder letter was released back in February.

According to CEO of the Stephen Center, Chris Knauf, the organization is grateful for the opportunity and the money raised has opened doors the organization never thought was possible 6 months ago.

“There are no words to describe my appreciation and gratitude to Mr. Buffett,” Knauf said. “I just think what I need to do and what we as a team need to do is take this opportunity and understand the significance of this investment and use it to help as many people as possible.”

According to Beth Robbins, chief experience officer, Buffett even stopped by the Stephen Center table and she was able to share her story and how these donations will impact neighbors.

“I didn’t want to miss the opportunity that real lives are changed because of this mission. I made a bold decision to jump in and share more about how this mission changed my heart and how we do that on a daily basis here with women men and families,” Robbins said.

Some of the money will go to helping the shelter open a woman and children's shelter that will house entire families experiencing homelessness, as well as general operations.

