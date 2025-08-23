Search continues for missing 12-year-old girl, possible lead leaves investigators empty-handed

The search continues for 12-year-old Ava LittleEagle, whose family believes she was lured from her home by an online predator.

The Omaha Police Department they explored a possible lead in Council Bluffs, but was not able to locate Ava there.

The indigenous community has mobilized, passing out flyers and canvassing in Omaha and Council Bluffs.

Ava's grandmother is desperate to have her home again.

"I'm just thinking, OK, she's gonna come home. And I had my grandson pray for her last night. I said, 'Pray that she comes home.' God listens to kids, you know. He said 'I want her to come home too,'" Cheryl LittleEagle said.

Police say Ava was last seen Aug. 19 at 12:18 a.m. walking southbound near 39th & Vinton Street carrying a large backpack or duffle bag.

Project Beacon Coordinator Lestina Saul said the community can help by mobilizing and sharing missing persons posts.

"As soon as we seen the grandmother asking for help, we all just kind of pulled together and jumped on her post and said here's Project Harmony's phone number and then I texted Grace Johnson, and then she said she was gonna help," Saul said.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, safeguards can be put in place to protect children while they're online:

Make sure your kids use privacy settings to restrict access to their online profiles

Keep an eye on what your child is posting

Make it a rule with your kids that they can't arrange to meet-ups

Stress to your children that making any kind of online threat is a crime

Report any inappropriate contact between an adult and your child to law enforcement and notify the site they were using



