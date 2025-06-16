'It's been quiet' : Businesses along 24th Street remain closed a week after federal raid

SOUTH OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – "Part of being on 24th Street is just the vibrancy and the fact that people get to come out and live in their neighborhood, so knowing the people are afraid is awful, terrifying."



According to neighbors, the street as been empty and quiet.

Some businesses are finally starting to reopen, while others still have their open signs turned off on 24th street.

"You don't see too much business having a lot of customers going on. It has been empty, quite dry. It's been quiet,” Rodney Shakur said.

Last week after the federal immigration raid at a meat processing plant in central Omaha, nearly all the businesses closed down.

Monday, although some have reopened, according to neighbors, people have remained home leaving what is a vibrant neighborhood.

"Part of being on 24th Street is just the vibrancy and the fact that people get to come out and live in their neighborhood, it doesn't feel like a suburb neighborhood it is always very alive, so knowing the people are afraid is awful, terrifying,” Teagan Earhart said.

Neighbors told KMTV it has been hard seeing their neighborhood like this, not knowing when people will come back out and things will start to go back to normal.