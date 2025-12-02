'It makes such a great impact': Neighbor supports South Omaha child development center on Giving Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A retired Sarpy County tourism director is making Kids Can Community Center one of his go-to charities this Giving Tuesday, highlighting the critical role childcare plays in underserved communities.

Papillion neighbor explains his Giving Tuesday strategy for maximum impact

Fred Uhe, a Papillion neighbor with grown children, says he consistently supports the South Omaha nonprofit since he first learned about it through his Optimist club.

"Well, it makes such a great impact on the neighborhood," Uhe said.

He appreciates that Kids Can reaches underserved communities, including many families with lower incomes.

"Sometimes it's a struggle for those working families," Uhe said.

He prepares ahead of time for Giving Tuesday. With so many worthy causes competing for donations, he says choosing where to give requires careful consideration.

"I like to hit some of the smaller ones that aren't on everyone's radar screen to make as much difference as I possibly can," Uhe said.

Kids Can Community Center is located on 48th and Q Streets.

