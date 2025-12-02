Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodSouth Omaha

Actions

'It makes such a great impact': Neighbor supports South Omaha child development center on Giving Tuesday

Poster image.jpg
Katrina Markel/KMTV
A preschooler at Kids Can Community Center in Omaha. (Nov. 21, 2025)
Poster image.jpg
Posted
and last updated

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A retired Sarpy County tourism director is making Kids Can Community Center one of his go-to charities this Giving Tuesday, highlighting the critical role childcare plays in underserved communities.

WATCH KATRINA'S STORY BELOW

Papillion neighbor explains his Giving Tuesday strategy for maximum impact

Fred Uhe, a Papillion neighbor with grown children, says he consistently supports the South Omaha nonprofit since he first learned about it through his Optimist club.

"Well, it makes such a great impact on the neighborhood," Uhe said.

He appreciates that Kids Can reaches underserved communities, including many families with lower incomes.

"Sometimes it's a struggle for those working families," Uhe said.

He prepares ahead of time for Giving Tuesday. With so many worthy causes competing for donations, he says choosing where to give requires careful consideration.

"I like to hit some of the smaller ones that aren't on everyone's radar screen to make as much difference as I possibly can," Uhe said.

Kids Can Community Center is located on 48th and Q Streets.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood