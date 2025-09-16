Proposed apartment complex raises parking concerns for Little Bohemia neighbors

SOUTH OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV)– A proposed 153-unit apartment complex near 14th and William streets has sparked heated debate among Little Bohemia neighbors who support the development but fear its limited parking will worsen existing problems in the area.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A proposed 153-unit apartment complex near 14th and William streets has sparked heated debate among Little Bohemia neighbors who support the development but fear its limited parking will worsen existing problems in the area.

The mixed-use building, which would house businesses at street level with apartments above, includes just 58 off-street parking stalls — less than half the number of planned units.

"Parking is just in general is just a big concern, and the city doesn't even have a plan for what the actual requirements are for parking," said Larry Kowal, who lives nearby.

During a contentious community meeting, neighbors voiced concerns about the project causing parking issues.

The project has requested rezoning as a neighborhood business district, a designation allowed in specific parts of the city. If approved, the development would not be required to provide minimum parking spaces, unlike nearly all other areas of Omaha that have parking minimum requirements

Eric Englund, assistant planning director for the City of Omaha, said the city is examining its parking policies citywide.

"We are currently reviewing our parking requirements for residential across the city, not for one specific neighborhood, so there could be potential code changes that bring forward here," Englund said.

Neighbors told KMTV spoke with said they want the complex built but not if inadequate parking will clog their streets.

"That's bad zoning, that's terrible, they need to provide parking or it is going to be a lot worse for me to get to work," said Simon Pinkerton, who lives nearby.

Another resident questioned the practicality for future tenants: "Are they going to rent this and then have to park a block away when they get home at 11:07 at night?"

Tom McLeay, CEO of Clarity Development and the developer: "The parking issues, every development I have ever done, parking issue always comes up. What I found the perception of parking is much worse than the reality of parking," McLeay said.

"There will be parking issues, that's clear I think from the existing plan, and we are going to need to collaborate, build trust and find a solution going forward," neighbor Susan Koenig said.

