South Omaha veterans to host veteran suicide awareness concert

SOUTH OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – This Saturday, the South Omaha Veterans and Community Club will host a concert to raise awareness for veteran suicide. The concert goes from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.



There will be seven bands and families speaking about how veteran suicide has impacted them.

According to Larry Bradley, the former commander of the GI Forum, a veteran organization, on average, 17 veterans die each day by suicide.

"You never know what things affect you, what situations happen in the military and come back. Things happen to veterans, issues that they bring home from where they are stationed," Bradley said.

Veterans like Bradley wanted to do what they could to bring awareness to the issue. Volunteers from the South Omaha Veterans and Community Club are hosting a concert to raise awareness about veteran suicide. The concert is just one of many events the club holds to bring the veteran community together, Bradley said

"These veteran clubs are very instrumental in trying to bring people together, bring them in, don't sit at home, don't be alone, don't stew. Sometimes we can save folks in that manner," he said.

According to volunteer Kathy Bustos as a social worker, she has seen the impact veteran suicide has on families.

"Recognize there is such a high suicide rate in the veteran community," Bustos said. "It needs to come to everyone's awareness of how much there is."

Seven bands will play throughout the afternoon. Some veterans and family members will speak between sets about the impact veteran suicide has had on their lives.

