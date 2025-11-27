Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chef-prepped meals bring community support to families who serve others

Three Omaha organizations joined forces to deliver full Thanksgiving meals to Chariots4Hope volunteers.
Posted
  • Three Omaha groups united — Square Donut, Mealbox, and Chariots4Hope — each contributing their own specialty to create full Thanksgiving meals.
  • Meals went to Chariots4Hope volunteers, recognizing families who spend their time helping others access transportation and stability.
  • Each box included a full holiday spread — from turkey and sides to pumpkin pie — ensuring families could celebrate without added stress.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright in South Omaha near South 22nd and Woolworth, where three organizations are stepping up to make sure families have a Thanksgiving meal — with chef-made dishes ready to go straight into the oven. Square Donut, Mealbox by Chef Will Birge, and the nonprofit Chariots4Hope — three groups who give back year-round — came together to make sure families who serve others also feel supported this holiday.

Mealbox — known for its chef-made, farm-sourced meals — prepared eight fresh, homemade Thanksgiving dinners. Square Donut added their signature donuts. And Chariots4Hope — which provides reliable transportation to families — made sure their active volunteers received the meals made from scratch.

"The fact that it's cooked for you — I think is so awesome… because then I don't have to do that tomorrow," said Jody-Ann Coore. "So I get back currency and time… to either sleep a little later or spend with my son."

Each Thanksgiving box included turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, macaroni and cheese, and a pumpkin pie. Organizers say this partnership is one more way Omaha shows up for the people who show up for their community — especially during the holidays.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. 

