Explosion at Fremont’s Horizon Biofuels triggers major emergency response

A terrible explosion and a scramble to find missing people. In Fremont, crews have descended on the Horizon Biofuels building in a desperate effort to find those inside.

The smoke could be seen from miles away.

Officials tell us the response could take more than hours, but days, to locate three individuals stuck inside.

"This is a huge response. We called back all our shifts when we arrived on scene. When we arrived on scene, we had heavy smoke and a lot of flames coming out. We had a lot of structural collapse. At that point, we started initiating our mutual response," said Fremont Fire Chief Todd Bernt.

But the problem is—with the structural damage, responders can't get inside.

"That's what Task Force One is here to help us to gain access. What can we do to safely get in and without compromising any of the firefighters on scene," said Chief Bernt.

It was so hot that firefighters had to rotate crews to keep them safe. They say this search and rescue effort will continue for as long as needed.

