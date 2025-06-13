Proposed ordinance in Columbus would put more limits on when fireworks can be sold and used

A proposed ordinance in Columbus would limit when fireworks can be sold and used during the 4th of July and prohibit sales at other times of the year.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Probably more than any other holiday 4th of July goes off with a bang.

But for many residents in Columbus like Deb Potter those bangs are getting to be a bit much.

“Last December we had three days of non-stop and im sure illegal booming going on. I had friends and neighbors in the community contact me and say hey can we do something about this?” Said Potter.

Potter, concerned not just about her neighbors but the animals she helps at the Paws and Claws adoption center, decided to take her question to the community in the form of a petition and quickly gathered over 100 signatures.

With her petition in hand she brought the issue to the city council.

“I introduced it at the committee of the whole meeting at 5PM. They asked some questions we talked a little bit and it went through as a unanimous vote of support,” said Potter.

Now a new proposed ordinance would reduce when fireworks can be sold and set off.

It would cut down the number of days that fireworks can be sold around the 4th of July from 10 to 7, and it would completely eliminate firework sales in December.

But retailers who sell in Columbus say that change could be disastrous for their business.

“I understand Fireworks are a distraction. It’s ten days out of the year that takes people out of their normal day to day. If you have a dog, PTSD, im not oblivious to the issues it can make,” said Jason Thiele with Thiele's Crazy Cracker Fireworks.

Jason is proposing a different solution that he hopes will let everyone enjoy the holiday safely and responsibly.

He is planning on running billboards around the holiday encouraging safe usage and has invited the Columbus Police Department and Fire Department to his tents to talk to folks about safe firework usage.

“Somehow reaching the people that don’t respect their neighbor. Getting that message to them and instead of sweeping prohibition or reduction in days, let’s address the real problems and not punish the people that are doing it right,” said Thiele.

Jason and Deb have spoken about the issue with each other, but remain on opposite sides of the debate.

For Deb, the smaller windows to sell are the only compromise that makes sense.

“I know a lot of people medicate their animals, some of the firework stand owners have offered to help with medication. That’s not the answer we just want compromise,” said Potter.

