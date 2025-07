FREMONT, Neb. (KMTV) — KMTV has confirmed an explosion happened at an industrial site near Schneider Street and Cloverly Road in Fremont.

An employee at a nearby business said it happened shortly before noon and he called 911.

People living at least a mile away told us they heard the explosion and it even shook their house.

This is a developing story. KMTV will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.