Valley is grappling with a significant leadership vacuum after voters recalled both Mayor Grove and City Council President John Batcher. Once the decision is certified on November 14th, the city clerk will be the primary official responsible for day-to-day operations.

Watch Hannah's story:

Valley faces uncertain future after voters recall mayor and council president

"The city clerk, and that's gonna be a lot on her shoulders, unfortunately," said Cindy Grove, the recalled mayor, when asked who remains to run the city after the departures of the mayor, council president, city administrator, and city attorney.

The recall effort stemmed from resident concerns over several issues, according to Valley resident Tyler Curtis.

"Why are we spending money on the park instead of our water infrastructure," Curtis said. "I think there's just a lot of misinformation about what city funds can be used, what those buckets are put in, how budgets work... but I think it led to a general sense of discontent with the city."

The recall campaign focused on concerns about issuing bonds to expand the city's park, alleged fraud, and ongoing brown water issues affecting residents.

Kevin Rempe

Valley's leadership upheaval reflects a broader trend of local political change, according to Creighton University professor Richard Witmer.

"Who's turning out to vote, what are they not happy with? How can they express that sort of displeasure in some way?" Witmer said. "So we're starting to see that, start to play out across the country, and we're seeing it at the local level. We're seeing it in places we might not have expected."

The city's challenges extend beyond the recall results. Valley's city administrator left his position in July without a replacement being found. Following the recall election, the city attorney also submitted his resignation.

Under normal circumstances, the city council president would assume the mayor's role, and the council would appoint a new president. However, with Batcher's recall, the longest-serving council member is next in line, potentially leaving two empty council seats.

Grove expressed concern about the city's ability to function with so few officials remaining.

"We don't believe that they will even have enough people still in office to do some city business, unfortunately," Grove said. "So I believe the state will have to step in."

The situation is further complicated by the city's two-signature policy for checks. Only the mayor, city council president, and clerk are authorized signatories, creating potential financial operational challenges.

Hannah McIlree

According to Grove, the city attorney consulted with the League of Nebraska Municipalities and determined that the three remaining council members will need to hold a special meeting after the 14th to vote on a new council president, who would then serve as mayor for the remainder of Grove's term until 2026.

However, Grove noted that certain city business requiring a quorum may still face obstacles.

"There is certain things that if the mayor needs to become a voting member to have a quorum, some things can get done, but that doesn't apply to everything," Grove said. "Based on the way the attorneys and the league has perceived the statute as of right now they believe that the state would have to step in and do an election."

In a statement to KMTV, recalled Council President John Batcher expressed disappointment but pride in his service.

"Though disappointed with the outcome of the recent election, I am incredibly proud to have served the community of Valley for two terms as council president," Batcher said. "Mayor Grove and I are leaving office with the city in an excellent position having focused on improving and renewing infrastructure, modernizing the city's offices and communications, and fully funding essential services."

Chris Jensen, who helped lead the recall effort, thanked voters in a statement on behalf of Valley Citizens for Progress.

"We would like to thank the citizens of Valley for their votes and feedback in the recent Recall Election to remove Mayor Grove and Council President John Batcher," Jensen said. "We will continue working with the City Council to move forward in improving areas of concern and encourage the community to stay involved in improving city government."

If the city lacks sufficient legal guidance, Witmer indicated that the Attorney General's office may need to provide direction on mayoral succession and filling vacant council positions.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

