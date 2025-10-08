Blair developer gets 10 days to finish what they started or face consequences

BLAIR, Neb. (KMTV) — Blair city officials give developer 10 days to resume work on stalled downtown project or face consequences including removal of equipment.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A downtown Blair development project has been stalled for six months, prompting city officials to issue an ultimatum to the developer.

The project, called "The Lofts at 1600," was intended to transform a former restaurant space into a mixed-use building with a restaurant and housing units above. Construction stopped in April, leaving the building in an unfinished state at 16th and Washington streets.

The building most recently housed Fernando's Cafe and Cantina before its closure in 2022. Developer Justin Von Loh then stepped in with plans to revitalize the space.

"And it was really exciting. They're building up and 2nd levels and I think there's a 3rd level now and then it all just stopped," said Paige Hill, owner of Prairie Star Botanicals.

On Monday, Blair city officials sent Von Loh a warning letter giving him 10 days to resume meaningful work on the project or face consequences. The city's potential actions include removing and impounding materials and equipment from the property, declaring the building unsafe and securing it to prevent unauthorized entry, and covering all openings including the roof to stop further deterioration.

Hill expressed skepticism about the project's future.

"If they haven't worked on it for this long they're not going to resume… because it's either a financial issue or some sort of code issue or I mean there's some sort of issue," Hill said.

The stalled project has become a source of frustration for community members who had hoped to see the historic downtown area revitalized.

"So it's kind of a historical downtown area, bingo nights, hamburger nights with my grandparents, all those things," said Blair neighbor Autumn Mayfield.

Joy Baker, another Blair neighbor, said the unfinished building has become problematic for the community's image.

"I don't know what they'll do at this point, but it is an eyesore and it's, it's sad for the community to see something like that when you drive through town," Baker said.

City officials said they have attempted to meet with Von Loh in person without success, with their last conversation occurring in late September. They are urging the developer to review the city's letter before any work resumes.

Hill summed up the community's sentiment about the situation.

"No one, apparently no one knows what's going on," Hill said.

Neighbors say regardless of what happens next, they want to see something positive developed in the downtown space.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.