Community mourns father and two daughters killed in Fremont biofuel plant explosion

A community is in mourning after a father and his two daughters, ages 8 and 12, were killed following an explosion at the Horizon biofuel plant in Fremont.

The building remains smoldering and collapsed after the tragic incident that occurred Tuesday.

Family members told KMTV the father had brought his daughters with him to work before a scheduled doctor's appointment. Officials confirmed they were killed as a result of the explosion and subsequent fires.

For neighbors like Sara Shanks, the scene has been difficult to witness.

"Heartbreaking. I go out to the family. I think it's devastating," Shanks said.

As a mother, Shanks says her heart is hurting for the family, but she has found some peace knowing the community is rallying behind them.

"The communities all come together, volunteer with food, help, keeping the first responders hydrated, definitely, supporting each other, having prayer chains. They've done a lot," Shanks said.

Scott Daugard, who lives up the street from the plant, was recording videos of his garden when the explosion occurred.

"Then this dogwood bush went crazy too. BOOM I just heard a big explosion. Sounds like a whole stone blew up," Daugard said.

He shared that his wife spent Tuesday night praying for the little girls trapped in the building.

"It was gonna be a sad mommy…There was gonna be a sad mommy and, you know, and so we prayed and we prayed," Daugard said.

Other neighbors have stepped up by donating to funeral funds and offering to make meals for the families affected by the tragedy.

When speaking with family members, they expressed that trying to move forward will be like "learning how to walk again."

Neighbors noted that this community has endured numerous hardships over the years, from tragic fires to floods, but they've always demonstrated their ability to come together during difficult times.

