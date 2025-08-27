Blair truck bypass shows mixed results one year after opening to reduce downtown traffic

BLAIR, Neb. (KMTV) — Blair business owners say downtown truck traffic remains heavy one year after bypass opened, though city officials report some improvement.



Video shows trucks driving on Washington Street in downtown Blair.

The bypass, located just one mile south of Washington Street, was designed to redirect truck traffic from four major highways that converge in Blair.

Blair is required to conduct a follow-up traffic study to evaluate the bypass's effectiveness, which will begin in December.

A year after a highly anticipated truck bypass opened south of Blair, downtown business owners say they haven't noticed a significant reduction in heavy truck traffic rolling through the city's main corridors.

The bypass, located just one mile south of Washington Street, was designed to redirect truck traffic from four major highways that converge in Blair. The project took 20 years to complete with help from federal funding, aiming to improve safety and reduce congestion in the downtown area.

"Seems like quite a few are always still going by," said Tammi Japp, owner of Main Street Boutique.

Japp has operated her business for two years and witnessed truck traffic both before and after the bypass construction. She questions whether the heavy vehicles deter potential customers.

"You wonder if it deters people from coming into the shop just because parking with these big heavy trucks going by," she said.

Across the street at Blair Classic Cafe, owner Aaron Leisure said while the truck traffic doesn't personally bother him, it sometimes affects his customers.

"I've had somebody go by, they've gotten their mirror hit because of trucks," Leisure said.

However, city officials maintain the bypass has made a difference. Blair Director of Public Works CJ Heaton said he's heard positive feedback from other business owners and bank employees who feel there's been a reduction in truck traffic through downtown.

"From what I've heard talking to business owners, some of the folks at the bank, that they feel that there's been a reduction I guess of trucks coming this way," Heaton said.

The Blair Police Department shared similar observations about reduced truck traffic.

To encourage more trucks to use the bypass, the city is working with the Nebraska Department of Transportation to get the route redesignated as the official highway system through Blair. The city is also installing traffic signals at the intersection of Highway 75 to improve safety.

Blair is required to conduct a follow-up traffic study to evaluate the bypass's effectiveness, which will begin in December.