First Lutheran Church of Blair restoring forgotten potter's field cemetery for the unknown and marginalized

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In the northeast corner of Blair Cemetery lies an overlooked chapter of the city's history, hidden by forest for years and unknown to many residents.

The potter's field, a burial ground dedicated to the unknown, marginalized and those who couldn't afford proper burials, has been forgotten for decades.

"The time that I've been here, I've known it's there, but we've never went in there and taken care of anything," said James Bilslend, Blair parks superintendent.

Now, one local church has made restoring this sacred space its mission. This past May, Pastor Glen Thomas with First Lutheran Church of Blair contacted the city about addressing the neglected cemetery.

"I think it's right that they be remembered and that they be honored and I think that's what we can do," Thomas said.

The city approved the project, and since then, the church has begun uncovering some of the potter's field's mysteries. About 40 years ago, a Boy Scout project identified about three dozen names of people believed to be buried there, according to Thomas.

However, much mystery remains with unmarked graves and headstones that can no longer be identified.

"We're still learning, we've just barely been down in there. We have no idea what all it will take," Thomas said.

So far, work has been completed with the city's help to remove trees and undergrowth from the overgrown site.

"Huge kudos to them for taking on a huge project because if you were to come back, if you'd have been here three weeks ago it would have looked just like this just tree lined you couldn't see down in there," Bilslend said.

Little by little, Thomas said he hopes others in the community will join them in helping to preserve this sacred space.

